Emergency in Maldives: Police issues curfew to halt opposition’s gathering

Male [Maldives]: Amidst the state of emergency in the Maldives, the police here issued a curfew in an attempt to stop an opposition’s gathering, said a Maldivian Democratic Party member.

Taking to Twitter, Maldivian Democratic Party member Abdulla Shahid wrote, “Police issues 10:30pm curfew in attempt to halt opposition’s gathering momentum. Opposition has been holding large anti- Yameen demostrations throughout the country. More illegalities by Yameen.”

On February 20, Maldives Parliament approved the extension of the State of Emergency by 30 days, a day after President Abdulla Yameen sought the extension citing threat to national security and the constitutional crisis in the country. The opposition leaders boycotted the session and called the extension illegal and unconstitutional. The Maldives is facing political unrest since President Yameen imposed emergency after refusing to implement a Supreme Court order of freeing imprisoned opposition leaders.

On February 2, the Maldivian Supreme Court acquitted former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, former Maldivian Vice President Ahmed Adeeb and ordered the reinstatement of 12 other parliamentary members. The political unrest in the country deepened further when the police used force to crack down on the Maldivian opposition leaders, who continued to hold anti-government protests.