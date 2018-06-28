Eight killed as bombings intensify in Syria

Damascus: At least eight civilians, including three minors, were killed by pro-government bombings in southern Syria, a region of the war-torn nation that has seen a surge in violence in recent days, according to activists on Wednesday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, some 80 aerial attacks struck the region of Deraa, one of the final armed opposition outposts in the south of Syria. Forces loyal to the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad have dramatically intensified operations against the province, which is sandwiched against the Jordanian border, Efe reported.

Some 45,000 people in the region have fled bombing and artillery fire, according to the United Nations. Jordan recently warned it would no longer accept refugees from Syria. The UN’s special envoy, Staffan de Mistura, warned that southern Syria could end up in a situation as catastrophic as Aleppo or Eastern Ghouta.