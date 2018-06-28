Free Press Journal
Home / World / Eight killed as bombings intensify in Syria

Eight killed as bombings intensify in Syria

— By IANS | Jun 28, 2018 08:15 am
Smoke rises in the rebel-held town of Nawa, about 30 kilometres north of Daraa in southern Syria on June 27, 2018 during airstrikes by Syrian regime forces. Syria's army launched an assault on the flashpoint southern city of Daraa state media said, after a week of deadly bombardment on the nearby countryside caused mass displacement. Government forces have set their sights on retaking the south of the country, a strategic area that borders Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmad al-Msalam

Damascus: At least eight civilians, including three minors, were killed by pro-government bombings in southern Syria, a region of the war-torn nation that has seen a surge in violence in recent days, according to activists on Wednesday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, some 80 aerial attacks struck the region of Deraa, one of the final armed opposition outposts in the south of Syria. Forces loyal to the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad have dramatically intensified operations against the province, which is sandwiched against the Jordanian border, Efe reported.

Some 45,000 people in the region have fled bombing and artillery fire, according to the United Nations. Jordan recently warned it would no longer accept refugees from Syria. The UN’s special envoy, Staffan de Mistura, warned that southern Syria could end up in a situation as catastrophic as Aleppo or Eastern Ghouta.


