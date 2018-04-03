Egypt’s Prez Sisi re-elected with 97.08% of valid votes           

Cairo : Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second term with over 97 per cent of valid votes, the National Election Authority (NEA) said on Monday.

In a televised press conference, NEA chairman Lasheen Ibrahim said that turnout was 41.05 per cent of the 60 million registered voters. Ibrahim said that Sisi won 97.08 per cent of valid votes in the three-day presidential election. His sole challenger, the little-known centrist politician and al Ghad party chief, Moussa Mostafa Moussa won 2.92 per cent of valid votes.