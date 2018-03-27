Egyptians go to presidential polls, to choose between Sisi and ‘rival’

Cairo : Egyptians began voting on Monday in a three-day presidential election set to deliver an easy victory for incumbent Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, firmly in power since 2013, when he led a coup against the largest Arab nation’s first democratically elected president Mohammed Morsi.

There are few doubts that President Sisi will win a second term after most challengers withdrew. The only other candidate is the little-known centrist politician and al Ghad party chief Moussa Mostafa Moussa. Sisi overthrew Islamist president Morsi in 2013 following mass protests against his rule. He then won a landslide in the 2014 presidential election, reports PTI.

The voting started at 9.00 am (local time) at all polling stations across the country. The polling stations are expected to close at 9 pm (local time).

About 60 million people are eligible to vote in the election spread over March 26, 27 and 28. There are 13,687 polling stations across Egypt.