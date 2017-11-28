Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GES2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / World / Egypt police kill 11 suspected ‘terrorists’ in shootout: ministry

Egypt police kill 11 suspected ‘terrorists’ in shootout: ministry

— By PTI | Nov 28, 2017 07:23 pm
FOLLOW US:

Cairo” Egyptian security forces killed 11 suspected “terrorist elements” during a raid on a hideout for militants providing support for jihadists in the Sinai, the interior ministry said today.

A ministry statement said police were still identifying the suspected militants killed in the raid in Ismailiya province after they opened fire on security forces approaching the hideout.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK