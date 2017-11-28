Egypt police kill 11 suspected ‘terrorists’ in shootout: ministry
Cairo” Egyptian security forces killed 11 suspected “terrorist elements” during a raid on a hideout for militants providing support for jihadists in the Sinai, the interior ministry said today.
A ministry statement said police were still identifying the suspected militants killed in the raid in Ismailiya province after they opened fire on security forces approaching the hideout.
Tagged with: Egypt bomb blast Egypt Police Egypt police kill suspected terrorists jihadists in the Sinai