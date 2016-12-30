Duterte threatens to ‘throw’ officials out of flying helicopter

Manila : Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to throw officials out of a flying helicopter if they misused public funds and admitted on live television that he has done it before, a media report said on Thursday. “Whoever will use this (public funds) for corruption, I will get him (to) ride the helicopter with me going to Manila and will push him out while we are up in the air,” Duterte said in a speech Tuesday, reports IANS.

“Yes I will do that! I did that before and I can do that again.” When asked if the event actually happened — and if the person killed was a kidnapper, as local media was reporting — Martin Andanar, the presidential Communications Secretary, told CNN on Thursday “It happened; he said it.”

This is not the first time Duterte has admitted to killing people. Earlier this month, he told a business forum that he personally killed suspected criminals. Duterte had previously been accused of killing a government official with a Uzi submachine gun, CNN said. Duterte remains extremely popular in the Philippines, with polls showing a high percentage of the country remains supportive and trusting of the President.