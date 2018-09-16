Don’t engage in biz with Iran after Nov 4, warns US

Washington : The US has warned of having a “fundamentally different set of rules” to deal with the countries continuing to have economic activities with Iran after its sanction against Tehran becomes fully operational on November 4. “Make no mistake about it, come November 4 (and) there will be a fundamentally different set of rules with respect to anyone who deems it necessary to engage in economic activities with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

In the absence of any waiver or concession from the Trump Administration, it could have major implications for India, which is one of the biggest importers of Iranian oil and is currently developing the strategic Chabahar port.

Officials of the two countries are having an ongoing discussion on both the issues. “There are still a number of decisions pending before the November 4 deadline that we’ve got to make about waivers or potential waivers, and we’re working our way through each of them,” Pompeo said.

India is one of the countries which is likely to get some waiver, given the strategic nature of Indo-US ties, the strategic importance of the Chabahar port and its burgeoning energy needs. India, on its part has already started reducing its oil intake from Iran, but is unlikely to bring it down to zero. “You can see many countries already taking actions to move out of Iran, to discontinue doing business with them in advance of the November 4 deadline,” Pompeo said, adding these countries understand the seriousness of the US sanctions.

Pompeo said they also appreciate that trading with Iran is “supporting the exact kinds of malign activity President Trump has been talking about since the first day he took office.”

Meanwhile, Trump urged administration to go ahead with slapping tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. However, the timing of an announcement remains unclear, CNN quoted spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

Iran-related aviation co curbed

Washington: The US Treasury announced it has imposed sanctions on a Thailand-based aviation company, punishing it for its alleged ties with an already designated Iranian airline.

The new move slapped sanctions on My Aviation Company for “acting for or on behalf of Mahan Air, an Iranian airline previously designated for supporting Iran’s terrorism activities,” Xinhua said. The latest move will freeze all the assets the designated entity may hold in the US and generally prohibit US individuals from doing business with it.