Don’t blame me for Democrats’ poll loss: Putin

Nobody believed Trump would win except us, says Russian prez

Moscow : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday appeared to cosy up to US President-elect Donald Trump while stamping his authority as the key powerbroker in Syria. At his annual end-of-year press conference, the confident Kremlin strongman praised Trump for tapping into the public mood in the US to claim his surprise win in the elections, reports AFP. “He went to the end, though nobody believed that he would win except us,” Putin said.

Ties between Moscow and Washington have hit their lowest point since the Cold War under President Barack Obama due to the Ukraine crisis and Russia’s military intervention in Syria.

But the election of Trump, who praised Putin as a strong leader, has provided a surprise fillip for the Kremlin, with the Russian economy still struggling due to Western sanctions and lower oil prices.

Officials in the US have accused Russia of cyber attacks aimed at interfering with the US vote, with some alleging Moscow sought to tip the balance in favour of Trump.Putin, however, backed Trump’s rejection of the allegations, insisting “as the president-elect said entirely correctly, who knows who these hackers were?” The Russian leader also sought to play down a potential nuclear stand-off with the future US president, a day after they both pledged to bolster their nuclear capabilities. Putin suggested that the hackers behind the massive breach of Democratic Party emails did a public service by exposing “true information” which is more important than the nature of the hack.

“The most important thing is the gist of the information that hackers provided to the public,” he said. “What is the best evidence that the hackers unveiled true information?” he said. “That after the hackers showed how public opinion is manipulated inside the Democratic Party… the chief of the Democratic National Committee (Debbie Wasserman Schultz) quit.”

“That means she admitted that the hackers showed the truth,” he said, but “instead of apologising… they started to shout about who initiated the hack attacks.”

“Does that really matter?” Putin asked. The US Democratic party have lost not just the presidential election, but also in the Senate and Congress, Putin said. “Was that also our doing?” “They are losing on all fronts and are looking for the guilty party on the side,” he said. “That’s beneath their dignity. You have to lose with dignity.”