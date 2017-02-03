Donald Trump’s phone call to Mexican President was constructive

Washington: A phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto last week was constructive and not confrontational, Mexico’s Foreign minister told CNN in an interview.

Videgaray said during the conversation on January 27, the two leaders agreed on more points than they disagreed on, he said in the interview on Thursday.

“It was not a confrontational call,” he said. Regarding the border wall issue, Videgaray said: “It’s very clear, we have a significant difference and the presidents have a significant difference.And it’s … well-known, but they agreed that they would not continue to publicly argue about that, because there are so many other things that we need to work on.”

Videgaray said he talked to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday. The Foreign Minister also said that his nation was very willing to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the White House.

“We’re absolutely open to making NAFTA better. This does not have to be a negotiation in which one of the countries loses…We can make it a very good deal for both countries,” he added. Pena Nieto had cancelled a meeting with Trump that had been set for this week after renewed tensions erupted last week over Trump’s plan to build the border wall.

“Unless Mexico is going to treat the US fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route,” he said in prepared remarks. “We have no choice.” Trump had tweeted that it would be better to skip the meeting if his Mexican counterpart continued to insist Mexico would not pay for the wall. While saying that Mexico paying for the wall is “totally unacceptable,” Videgaray said his ministry would take a cooperative stance toward Mexico’s northern neighbour and largest trading partner.

Washington: A phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto last week was constructive and not confrontational, Mexico’s Foreign minister told CNN in an interview.

Videgaray said during the conversation on January 27, the two leaders agreed on more points than they disagreed on, he said in the interview on Thursday.

“It was not a confrontational call,” he said. Regarding the border wall issue, Videgaray said: “It’s very clear, we have a significant difference and the presidents have a significant difference.And it’s … well-known, but they agreed that they would not continue to publicly argue about that, because there are so many other things that we need to work on.”

Videgaray said he talked to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday. The Foreign Minister also said that his nation was very willing to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the White House.

“We’re absolutely open to making NAFTA better. This does not have to be a negotiation in which one of the countries loses…We can make it a very good deal for both countries,” he added. Pena Nieto had cancelled a meeting with Trump that had been set for this week after renewed tensions erupted last week over Trump’s plan to build the border wall.

“Unless Mexico is going to treat the US fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route,” he said in prepared remarks. “We have no choice.” Trump had tweeted that it would be better to skip the meeting if his Mexican counterpart continued to insist Mexico would not pay for the wall. While saying that Mexico paying for the wall is “totally unacceptable,” Videgaray said his ministry would take a cooperative stance toward Mexico’s northern neighbour and largest trading partner.