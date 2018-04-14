Donald Trump’s ‘Pee Tape’ might be real: Former FBI director James Comey

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.]: Former FBI director James Comey said US President Donald Trump pressured him to investigate “pee tape” while adding that the ‘tape could be real.’ “I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” said Comey, in one of the most extraordinary sentences ever broadcast on breakfast television, according to the media reports.

Comey also claimed that the US President asked him to investigate the allegations from the ‘dossier’. The so-called dossier allegedly contains several salacious and detailed graphic material on Trump, compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent.

One such claim from the 35-page document is that Trump engaged in a sexual encounter with a prostitute in Russia in 2013, following which he urged the prostitute to urinate on a hotel bed that then president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama once slept in. The document also raised the possibilities of the incidence being caught on camera.

In an exclusive interview to ABC News, Comey revealed that he met with the US President to discuss the unverified claims, following which the latter asked him to investigate the matter and “prove that it didn’t happen”. Trump even said it would be “terrible” if his wife Melania Trump would believe the allegations mentioned in the dossier to be true.