Donald Trump’s inaugural parade lineup announced

New York: US President-elect Donald Trumps Presidential Inaugural Committee on Friday announced a list of groups that will participate in the inaugural parade.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” Sara Armstrong, the committee’s CEO, said in a statement.

“As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honoured our country by marching in the inaugural parade,” Politico reported citing Armstrong as saying.

The January 20 parade will follow the swearing-in ceremony of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The committee characterised the list as an “initial” version of groups that have accepted an invitation thus far.

“There will be more than 8,000 parade participants representing forty organisations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups,” the committee said, More information regarding the parade, such as biographies and the order, “will be forthcoming” and “further participants may also be announced”.