Donald Trump to undergo physical examination early 2018

Washington: The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will undergo a physical examination early next year while promising to allow the results to be released.

Trump will be examined by a doctor at Walter Reed, a military medical centre, “scheduled for the first part of the next year”, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday. “Those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place.”

Also Read: Trump administration asks federal court to block transgender military recruits signing up

Sanders’ announcement came a day after Trump appeared to get a dry mouth and slurred his words when speaking at a conference on Wednesday, leading to questions about the President’s health,reports Xinhua news agency. “There were a lot of questions on that, frankly pretty ridiculous questions… The president’s throat was dry. Nothing more than that.”

Trump’s predecessors typically underwent annual physical examinations with a military doctor and had details of their examination results released to the public. It is the first time that the White House has committed to releasing medical records about Trump’s health. At 71, Trump is the oldest US President at this point in his tenure. Last year, Trump released a clean bill of health but some pointed out that the record lacked details and had an over-the-top portrait of the President’s health condition.