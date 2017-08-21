Donald Trump to address nation on US engagement in Afghan, South Asia

Washington: President Donald Trump will address the US troops and the nation on his plans for Afghanistan and South Asia, the White House has said. “President Donald J Trump will address our nations troops and the American people tomorrow night at 9:00 pm (EDT)from Fort Myer in Arlington, VA, to provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and south Asia,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

On Friday, Trump had a meeting with his national security officials at Camp David. On Saturday, Trump said he has taken a decision on his new Afghan policy. The much-awaited policy announcement comes eight months after he became the US President. Former President Barack Obama had announced his Afghan policy in the first 100 days of his office, which was based on the recommendations of a three-member committee. While Obama’s Afghan policy focused primarily on Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Trump Administration during its policy review looked into possibilities of role and responsibilities of India.

Last week, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had said that Trump administration has almost reached a decision on a new approach for fighting the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan. Months ago the Pentagon had settled on a plan to send approximately 3,800 additional troops to help strengthen the Afghan army, which is stuck in what some call a deteriorating stalemate with the Taliban insurgency. Afghanistan has been battling insurgency for more than adecade. The Taliban offensive against the west-backedgovernment in the country increased this summer.