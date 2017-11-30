Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe reaffirm commitment to combat North Korean threat

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump has spoken with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to address North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch that impacted within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“The two leaders agreed that the North Korean regime’s provocative actions are undermining its security and further isolating it from the international community. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat,” said the White House in a statement on Wednesday.

An unidentified ballistic missile was fired by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan yesterday. The missile “flew eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang” toward the Sea of Japan, South Korean military officials said. It was fired in the middle of the night (local time) on Wednesday, a US official said to Fox News, which seemed to have landed within exclusive economic zone of Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe termed the misslie launch to be ”absolutely intolerable” as it “tramples on the international community’s unified determination to find a peaceful solution for the former’s issue”, a local media reported. On the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launch by North Korea, which squashed into the Sea of Japan, Prime Minister Abe told media that the government will take “every possible measure for crisis management”.

The Japanese Prime Minister assured full protection to its people. The National Security of Council held an emergency meeting, which was attended by Cabinet ministers, including Abe, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.

Also Read: US urges all nations to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea

“We would urge UN Security Council for an emergency meeting over North Korea missile fire,” local media quoted Japanese PM Abe as saying. He requested the international community to unite in this fight and to “implement sanctions against Pyongyang”. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office had earlier said that the missile has the possibility of “arriving in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of our country.”

The missile fire comes a day after United States President Donald Trump in a summit meeting with Prime Minister Abe extended support to japan and said, “the United States of America is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 percent.” On September 15, North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile, which flew over Hokkaido Island in Japan before and swashed into the Pacific Ocean.

“South Korean unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon told foreign correspondents in Seoul on Tuesday that North Korea is on the verge of achieving full nuclear capability with an intercontinental ballistic missile that could carry a nuclear warhead,” Fox news quoted the local media.