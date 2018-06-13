Donald Trump shares video for Kim Jong Un, portraying two leaders as heroes tied to each other by destiny

Washington DC [USA]: United States President Donald Trump arrived at the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a video portraying the two leaders as heroes tied to each other by destiny. During their summit in Singapore, Trump showed the clip, a montage of visuals depicting people in situations where there one decision could make a difference – a story about “two men, two leaders, one destiny.”

Here is the video, “A Story of Opportunity” that I shared with Kim Jong-un at the Singapore summit, Trump tweeted.

There were moments from last few seconds of basketball match where the last score could change the entire play, rocket launches, and the two leaders Trump and Kim supported by a voice over saying “And only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history.”

“What if history can be changed? Will the world embrace this change?” a male narrator could be heard asking the audience. “And when can this moment in history begin? It comes down to a choice, on this day, in this time, at this moment, the world will be watching, listening, anticipating, hoping,” the narrator added.

The video also carried the spirit of a new beginning as it depicted sprouting seeds and the reducing meta distances between the US and North Korea. Trump showed this video to Kim on his Ipad and then released it in the media. This came after the two nations engaged a standoff on the issue of denuclearisation of North Korea an issue which is supported by South Korea, Japan, and China. The historic US-North Korean summit began with a handshake between two leaders as they went on to sit side by side and held an hour-long talk in the resort island of Sentosa. The two leaders also signed a post-summit joint declaration.