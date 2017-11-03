Donald Trump seeks death for Uzbek terrorist

New York : President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the death penalty for an Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people in an ISIS-inspired assault in New York, the worst terrorist attack in the city since 9/11.

Trump has been vocal in condemning Wednesday’s attack carried out by the 29-year-old ISIS-inspired man who ploughed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path near the World Trade Centre, killing eight people and injuring nearly a dozen others.

“NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!” Trump tweeted, in reference to the FBI’s statement that the attacker Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov was inspired by the ISIS and “requested to display ISIS’s flag” in his hospital room.

In another tweet, Trump said, “Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system. There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

Trump had yesterday supported the idea of sending the suspect to Guantanamo Bay terrorist detention centre in Cuba.

Presidents typically do not comment on pending criminal cases because of the potential impact their statements can have, the CNN commented. Trump said on Wednesday that it was “another attack by a very sick and deranged person” while extending his “thoughts, condolences and prayers” to the victims.

He also called for tougher “merit-based” immigration measures and vowed to do away with the diversity visa programme. “The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Programme’… I want merit based,” he wrote on Twitter.

Saipov was on Thursday charged with terrorism offences by US prosecutors who said he decided to carry out the attack “to inflict maximum damage against civilians”. The FBI and the New York Police Department are jointly investigating the terrorist attack, the deadliest in New York post 9/11. Hours after the terrorist attack, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security for “extreme vetting”.

New York marathon to continue with enhanced security

New York: Authorities plan to provide added security measures for the New York City Marathon on Sunday following a deadly terrorist attack in lower Manhattan earlier this week that left eight dead, the media reported. “The marathon will go on because New York goes on and it’s an important event for all New Yorkers,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference Wednesday.

New York Police Chief Carlos Gomez said that the security measures would include an increased presence of sand trucks and other blocker vehicles meant to shield runners and onlookers from possible attacks, reports The Hill magazine.

The number of rooftop observation teams will also be doubled, while counter-sniper teams will be stationed throughout the city, he said. Heavy weapons teams will also be stationed across the city, Gomez said, as well as K9 units and counter-terrorism officers. Helicopters will survey rooftops during the race.

More than 51,000 runners are expected to participate in the annual marathon, and another 2.5 million spectators will line the streets during the race, officials said. The marathon is set to take place days after Tuesday’s attack. The New York Road Runners, the group that organises the annual race, said they “have extensive safety and security measures in place, both visible and behind the scenes”, and reserved the right to change their plans if necessary, The Hill magazine reported.