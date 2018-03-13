Donald Trump sacks US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, appoints Mike Pompeo

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and will be replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the White House announced.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!

The President added that Gina Haspel will be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.