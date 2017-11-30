Donald Trump retweets videos purporting to show violence by Muslims
Washington: President Donald Trump retweeted a series of inflammatory videos on Wednesday that purport to show violence being committed by Muslims. Trump posted the messages early in the morning, retweeting them from Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First, a small fringe group whose profile was elevated by Trump’s attention.
The group’s tweets read: “VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” and “VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” and “VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” Britain First is a far-right group that opposes multiculturalism and what it calls the “Islamization” of Britain. It has run candidates in local and national elections, with little success, and has campaigned against the construction and expansion of mosques.
Trump did not offer any explanation for why he retweeted the videos. He offered harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric during his presidential campaign and has sought to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations. Theresa May’s spokes-man said that the President was “wrong” to retweet controversial anti-Muslim videos.