Tagged with: allegation on Donald Trump Christmas Christmas celebration Christmas holiday controversy on Donald Trump Donald Trump Donald trump america Donald Trump campaign Donald trump comments United States US nuclear
JUST ARRIVED
-
Rs 53 lakh in new currency seized from foreign national at IGI Airport
-
Delhi: Rs. 53 lakh in new currency seized from foreign national at IGI Airport
-
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch is finally here
-
Twitter admits ‘technical error’ in video ad campaigns
-
MP: IMC plans to resettle urban poor into pucca houses by 2020
EDITOR’S PICK
Dark clouds over sacked Tamil Nadu chief secretary P. Rammohan Rao
With the removal of Tamil Nadu chief secretary P. Rammohan Rao, a chapter in the murky goings-on in the secretariat…
Ball in Rahul Gandhi’s court to prove charges against Modi
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that as chief minister of Gujarat he took money from…
Allegations despite CJI J.S Khehar’s integrity
The appointment of Justice J.S.Khehar as the 44th Chief Justice of India (CJI) for only eight months evoked controversy with…
What’s in a name? Votes, they think
Is this going to be now a regular affair and will all old names be banished? Intriguingly, many old colonial…
Engage with Donald Trump more strongly now
By confirming Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States after he crossed the threshold of 270…
Donald Trump proposes “strengthening, expanding” US nuclear capacity
New York: President-elect Donald Trump said that the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity “until the world comes to its senses” regarding atomic weaponry.
“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Trump tweeted, giving no more details about what he meant precisely.
The President-elect is in Florida for the Christmas holiday and is holding meetings with an eye toward making more appointments and nominations for his administration, although most of the top officials have already been designated.
On the Presidential transition team’s website, Trump’s staffers say that the he “recognises the uniquely catastrophic threats posed by nuclear weapons and cyber-attacks”.
According to the website, Trump will modernise the nuclear arsenal “to ensure it continues to be an effective deterrent”.