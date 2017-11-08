Donald Trump not invited to Paris climate change summit, says France

Paris [France]: United States President Donald Trump has not been invited to a climate change summit, which is scheduled to take place in Paris next month “for the time being”.

An official in French President Emmanuel Macron’s Cabinet said that Trump is “for the time being” not invited to the event in Paris, according to the Hill. A French diplomatic official said that the countries invited are those who are “especially committed” to applying the Paris accord. “The United States have a bit of a special status for that summit,” the official told Reuters. The summit, which is scheduled for December 12, will include more than 100 countries and non-governmental organizations.

According to the reports, The Trump administration filed a formal notice with the United Nations in August that it would be leaving the agreement “as soon as it is eligible to do so.” Trump, in June, announced that the US would begin the process to withdraw from the agreement, purporting that it imposes “draconian financial and economic burdens … on our country” and should be “renegotiated.” The earliest the US can leave is Nov. 4, 2020. The Paris climate agreement aims to respond to the global climate change threat by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.