Donald Trump lays out immigration deal demands

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that there will be no deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation without funding to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, the media reported.

“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed wall at the Southern Border and an end to the horrible Chain Migration and ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

“We must protect our Country at all cost!” Trump’s declaration casts doubt over how Democrats and Republicans will come together to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) participants, of which there are nearly 800,000 who were brought to the United States illegal as children, from deportation because it is unlikely that Democrats will agree to substantial funding for Trump’s border wall in exchange for DACA protections, CNN reported.

Drew Hammill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, responded to Trump’s tweet late Friday by stating that Democrats were “not going to negotiate through the press and look forward to a serious negotiation at Wednesday’s (January 3) meeting when we come back”. Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will meet on January 3.