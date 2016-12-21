Free Press Journal
Donald Trump formally elected as US president

— By IANS | Dec 21, 2016 07:05 am
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd during his acceptance speech at his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP==FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY==

New York: Donald John Trump has been formally elected to lead America by its electoral college, setting him on course to takeover as the 45th President of the US next month.

With the electors overwhelmingly spurning calls by Hollywood celebrities, politicians and activists to defect from Trump, the president-elect on Monday received 304 electoral college votes, 34 more than the 270 needed for his election.

Trump said in a message to the nation. “I will work hard to unite our country and be the President of all Americans. Together, we will make America great again.”


