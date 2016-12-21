Donald Trump formally elected as US president

New York: Donald John Trump has been formally elected to lead America by its electoral college, setting him on course to takeover as the 45th President of the US next month.

With the electors overwhelmingly spurning calls by Hollywood celebrities, politicians and activists to defect from Trump, the president-elect on Monday received 304 electoral college votes, 34 more than the 270 needed for his election.

Trump said in a message to the nation. “I will work hard to unite our country and be the President of all Americans. Together, we will make America great again.”