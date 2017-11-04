Donald Trump extends Asia trip to attend East Asian Summit

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump is extending his Asia trip by another day to attend the East Asian Summit in the Philippines.

Speaking to the media prior to departing from the White House for his five-nation trip, Trump announced, “We’re actually staying an extra day in the Philippines. We have a big conference, the second conference, and I think we’re going to have great success,” the Hill reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later confirmed the move. Trump’s Asia trip commenced on November 3. He will tour Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. The trip already includes two regional summits: the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting in Danang, Vietnam, and the U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila. The 12th East Asian Summit will be held in Angeles.