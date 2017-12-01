Donald Trump donates third-quarter salary for combating opioid epidemic

Washington: In a noble gesture, US President Donald Trump today donated his third-quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Trump’s annual salary is USD 400,000. So, effectively his donation amount would be about USD 100,000. “His decision to donate his salary is a tribute to his compassion, to his patriotism his and sense of duty to the American people. But it’s his compassion above all that drives his interest in the issue to which HHS is going to devote his donation, America’s devastating opioid crisis,” HHS Acting Secretary Eric Hargan, told reporters at the White House.

Hargan said since day one of this administration, Trump’s leadership on this issue has driven action on it across federal government. “The opioid epidemic kills 175 Americans every day. That means we’ll lose seven of our fellow Americans to drug overdoses during this press briefing alone. That kind of urgency is why President Trump delivered a speech back in October calling for HHS to declare an unprecedented nationwide public health emergency regarding the crisis,” he said.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had announced that he will not take salary from the government. But as per the US laws, he cannot reject the salary due to him in his capacity as the President. As such he decided to donate his salary every quarter. Trump donated his first-quarter salary to the National Park Service and the second-quarter to the Department of Education.