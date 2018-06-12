Donald Trump departs for US as summit with Kim ends

Singapore City: President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening departed for the United States (US) from Singapore’s Paya Lebar Airbase aboard Air Force One, after holding talks with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

He’s headed back to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, with brief stops in Guam and Hawaii first, CNN reported.

Trump’s departure followed the press conference that the US president addressed after the summit. “I think this meeting was good for US as it was for North Korea. Only a person who hates Donald Trump would say that I have agreed to make a big commitment. Yes, it was a big commitment to meet Kim. But, it was good for us,” Trump said.

“It is a great day and one of the greatest moments in the history of the world,” Trump added, “We are prepared for the new history. We are ready to write new chapters. The past does not to have defined future.” The meeting came after months of deliberations between two countries over the time and venue of the summit.

Both the leaders signed a joint agreement, according to which Kim committed for ‘complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula’, as per media reports.

Prior to signing of the comprehensive document, both the leaders had a working lunch and walked around Capella, where they held a bilateral meeting in the morning.

Despite Kim threatening to call off the summit talks following the ‘Max military drills’ and Trump announcing to call off the event, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” from North Korea as the reason, the historic summit finally culminated successfully.