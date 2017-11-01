Donald Trump condemns New York ‘terrorist attack’

Washington: US President Donald Trump has condemned the “terrorist attack” in New York that left at least eight people dead and 11 others injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families,” Trump said in a statement after a 29-year-old man, identified as Sayfullo Saipov, plowed a speeding truck through a busy bike path in Lower Manhattan today.

“My administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” he said. Saipov, said to be from Uzbekistan, is under police custody. He was arrested after being shot in the stomach by officials of the New York Police Department.

“We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack. These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage. I will continue to follow developments closely,” Trump said.

Earlier, the US president took to Twitter to decry the attack, saying “we must not allow ISIS to return”. “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!” Trump tweeted. “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!” he said in another tweet.