Donald Trump calls UN a 'club' for people to have good time

Donald Trump calls UN a ‘club’ for people to have good time

— By Lalit K Jha/PTI | Dec 27, 2016 02:55 pm
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd during his acceptance speech at his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP==FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY==NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd during his acceptance speech at his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has lashed out at the UN, describing the world body as a “club for people to get together, talk and have a good time”.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” Trump said in a tweet.

Trump’s remarks comes following a decision by President Barack Obama to abstain from a UN Security Council vote condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and parts of Jerusalem. The abstention marked an historic change in policy that permitted the resolution to pass.


Ahead of the vote, Trump had publicly asked the US to veto the resolution. The Washington Post said Trump’s tweet “signalled” that he would “likely challenge more than just the 71-year-old institution’s approach to the Middle East once he takes office”.

Trump has already said that things would be different at the UN after January 20. Trump has nominated Indian-American Nikki Haley, Governor of South Carolina, as his Ambassador to the United Nations.

