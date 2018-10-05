Donald can’t Duck embarrassment! US Prez Trump boards plane with ‘toilet paper’ stuck to shoe, watch video

United States President Donald Trump had to go through a little embarrassment while boarding his plane to address a rally in Minnesota State of US. While boarding Air Force One, Trump had a paper stuck to his shoe, what appeared to be a toilet paper.

When Trump left his car to walk the stairs of Air Force One, a long piece of white paper was attached to his left shoe. The paper was visible to everyone and it was stuck to the shoe until he reached the doors of the plane. The paper detached from Trump’s shoe after he reached the very top of the plane and turned around to wave to the crowd.

When the paper was freed from Trump’s shoe, it was picked up one of the personnel of Trump’s security team. The video became a fun moment for everyone on social media. The video was shared by many users on Twitter. Have a look at the video below.