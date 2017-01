Washington : US President-elect Donald Trump complained that a prominent television channel used his “worst” picture ever as the cover art for a new book about the 2016 Presidential election.

“CNN just released a book called ‘Unprecedented’ which explore the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me,” he tweeted. The book “Unprecedented”, which was released in December, was written during the election and is a chronicle of the President-elect’s surprising win.