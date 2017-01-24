Don thanks Obama for ‘beautiful’ letter

Washington : Newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump thanked his predecessor Barack Obama for a letter for him in the Oval Office but said he will not be divulging its contents to the media.

“I just went to the Oval Office and found this beautiful letter from President Obama,” Trump said on Sunday, addressing senior staff members before they were sworn-in.

“It was really very nice of him to do that and we will cherish that. We will keep that and we won’t even tell the press what’s in that letter.”

In the letter President George W. Bush left for Obama, Bush said there would be “trying moments” during his presidency and warned Obama that “critics will rage” and said your “‘friends’ will disappoint you”, The Hill magazine reported.

“But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me,” Bush wrote.

In the letter President Bill Clinton wrote to Bush in 2001, Clinton saluted and wished him “success and much happiness”.

“The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible,” Clinton wrote.–IANS