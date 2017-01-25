Don blocks abortion funding for foreign NGOs

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 25, 2017 08:05 am
Washington: US President Donald Trump signed a decree barring US federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion, relaunching a battle that has long divided Americans, reports AFP.

It comes just two days after women led a massive protest march in Washington to defend their rights, including to

abortion. The decision to ban foreign aid to groups that lobby in support of abortion rights is certain to deepen concern among already apprehensive US family planning and women’s rights organisations. Stenny Hoyer, a Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, sharply criticized Trump for using his first week in office “to attack women’s health.”

