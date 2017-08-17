Doklam standoff: China mocks India with bizarre ‘seven sins’ video

The two-month long India and China Doklam standoff has now become a mockery point for Chinese media. A Chinese news agency Xinhua has mocked India in a video released by the news agency, named “seven sins”. China’s state-run media has lashed out at India over the Doklam dispute by posting a racist video.

While the situation is getting worst everyday in Doklam, but the Chinese media rather than covering the news is now engaged in a war of words. Soldiers from the two sides earlier this week hurled stones and insults at one another, high in the Himalayas in Indian-controlled Kashmir. But now Xinhua, China’s formal mouthpiece, has escalated the war of words.

The video is so racist that it shows China’s ignorance and bigotry. But Xinhua’s video mocking India over the issue and pointing out its “seven sins” is an unusual way of opposing India’s stand. A Chinese woman anchor explains the Doklam standoff from the Chinese perspective, with a guest who’s apparently Indian. The anchor wears a turban and a fake beard in an attempt at parodying an Indian Sikh man. This ‘Indian’ person also speaks in a rather strange accent.

#TheSpark: 7 Sins of India. It’s time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS. pic.twitter.com/vb9lQ40VPH — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 16, 2017

The video calls out India for being a “bad neighbour” because “Indian troops carrying weapons and driving bulldozers” moved into neighbour China’s “house” without “even knocking”. “Didn’t your mama tell you, never break the law?” the host asks. Claiming that the “whole world is trying to wake India up from its impulse (sic), she says: “China has realised it is impossible to awaken a guy who is pretending to asleep.”

“Do you negotiate with a robber who had just broken into your house… No, you call 911…”, she says, which speaks volumes about the target audience. The seven sins that the woman alleges India has committed are: “Trespassing, violating a bilateral convention, trampling international law, confusing right and wrong, putting the blame on the victim, hijacking a small neighbour and sticking to a mistake knowingly.”

Even though the video is supposed to be funny, there are clear signs of aggression and anger in the video, which signifies how tense the situation between the two countries has actually become.