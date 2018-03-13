Divorced mothers can now retain custody of their children in Saudi

Riyadh : In a breakthrough ruling for women in Saudi Arabia, the country has allowed divorced mothers to retain the custody of their children provided there are no disputes between the parents.

The Centre for International Communication on Monday said that instead of fighting a legal battle to retain or win the custody of their children, divorced mothers can now submit a request to the relevant court, Gulf News reported. The new process was mentioned in a circular to the courts from Minister of Justice and President of the Higher Council of the Judiciary Shaikh Walid Al Samaani. “The Higher Council of the Judiciary has studied the matter and decided that a mother may submit a probate application to the competent court for certifying her custody of her children, provided she signs an acknowledgement that there were no existing disputes,” the statement said, reports IANS.

“For granting custody to a mother, the judicial panel considers her capacity for custody and then determines her application in accordance with Sharia and legal requirements, without the need for initiating a lawsuit.”