Disney Channel is set to air first gay storyline in its show “Andi Mack”

Los Angeles: The Disney Channel is set to introduce a gay storyline for the first time in its show “Andi Mack,” it said today.

The one-hour season two premiere, which airs Friday in the US, will see best friends Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and Cyrus (Joshua Rush) admit they are attracted to the same boy. The coming-of-age show — created by “Sex and the City” writer Terri Minsky — revolves around 13-year-old girl Andi, who is trying to determine where she fits in and the many ways she can live her life.

“Andi Mack is a story about tweens figuring out who they are,” a Disney Channel spokeswoman said. In the season opener, Andi is hoping for her parents to get married as she sorts out her feelings for classmate Jonah. Meanwhile Cyrus, also 13, begins to realize he also has feelings for Jonah, beginning a journey to self-discovery and self-acceptance as a gay teenager.