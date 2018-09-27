Free Press Journal
Home / World / Did Meghan Markle just goes braless for her maiden event in London?

Did Meghan Markle just goes braless for her maiden event in London?

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 03:16 pm
AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic Lipinski

Ever since her marriage was announced with Britain’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, has been in the headlines. The new royal bride recently made her royal solo appearance for an ‘Oceania’ exhibition at the Royal Academy of Art in London’s Piccadilly. Meghan was wearing a tight black dress with a thigh-high slit in the middle and transparent sleeves. However, what stunned us the most was many media reports claiming that the former actress went bra-less and revealed quite a lot in a visible in her dress.

On the other hand, with her latest appearance, The Duchess of Sussex has put rumours to rest as earlier it was suggested that she may be pregnant as her figure in the tight dress was quite visible. Talking about the event, Meghan stepped out of a luxuries black sedan and was greeted upon her arrival at her first solo event.

However, there is also a buzz of Meghan breaking a royal protocol by shutting the car’s door on her own. This happened when Meghan was greeted by a man in tuxedo and was appearing to close the door quickly but then Meghan closed the door without looking. A BBC report summarised the whole incident in its headline saying, “Meghan closes a car door and some people can’t handle it.”


