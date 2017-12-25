DI Khan govt to build cremation ground

Peshawar: With Hindus and Sikhs being forced to bury their dead due to lack of cremation ground, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has started building the facility from the chief minister’s fund, a senior official has said.

The chief minister has approved a fund of Rs 100 million funds for the annual development programme for cremation grounds, which would come up Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Hangu, Nowshera and Peshawar.

Ravi Kumar, Adviser to Chief Minister KP, said that there are more than 50,000 Sikhs and Hindus in Peshawar and due to lack of proper cremention place, they are unable to perform the last rituals of the dead and are forced to bury them instead of cremation.

Those who are well-off, take their dead to Terak area near Kohat for cremation, but the poor people cannot afford it, he said.

“Keeping in view the difficulties of Hindu and Sikh community, we have decided to build cremation grounds in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan on priority basis,” Kumar added.