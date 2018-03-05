Development in China poses no threat to  other country

Beijing : China’s development will pose no threat to any other nation, a top official said today as the country for the first time in recent years skirted the customary announcement of its national defence budget ahead of its annual parliament meeting.

Every year, the spokesman of the National People’s Congress (NPC), unveils the country’s defence budget in terms of percentage.But this year, Zhang Yesui, a former Vice Foreign Minister, who took over as the spokesman of the NPC did not reveal any percentage of increase though he defended the steady rise of China’s military expenditure, saying it is consistent with China’s rise. China will adhere to the path of “peaceful” development, Zhang said.