Kabul : A group of activists has requested US President Barack Obama to reject asylum application of Afghanistan’s first female pilot, Captain Niloofar Rahmani, and deport her to the war-torn country. The activists insisted that the first fixed-wing female pilot does not face any kind of threats, Khaama Press here reported on Friday, according to IANS. “Rahmani, who filled an asylum application in the US, does not face any threat in the country. She enjoys a safe atmosphere with some extraordinary security measures,” the letter from the White Assembly, which consists of youths, policy makers, human rights activists and analysts, said in a letter to Obama. The nation was shocked when news emerged last week about Rahmani seeking an asylum in the US. Some condemned the act while others spoke in her favour.
Deport Afghan female pilot to Afghanistan, say activists
— By IANS | Dec 31, 2016 08:13 am
