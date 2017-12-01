‘Democrats back Trump for stronger ties with India’

New York : Although there is an ideological chasm between US President Donald Trump and the Democratic Party, India-US relation “transcends partisanship” and the party supports his initiatives to strengthen it further, according to Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“The more he can do that the better because it will help each of our economies and will enhance our security and also bring our two peoples together even closer between the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” the Democratic Party member of the House of Representatives said in interview with IANS.

Trump has said that a “critical part of the South Asia strategy for America is to further develop its strategic partnership with India.” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expanded on it saying last month the administration wanted to “deepen ties with India” to make it one of the anchors of a democratic world order. “It is good that the President is continuing the strengthening of the US-India relationship,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I am glad that the relationship is now something that both parties support.”

But he said that it should not be a transactional relationship but be built on a foundation that endures.”What I am always concerned about is any kind of relation, any kind of interaction that is transactional in nature,” he said.