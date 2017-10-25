Delegates attending the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the pro-democracy activists freed in Hong Kong

Hong Kong : A Hong Kong court on Tuesday approved the release of two pro-democracy movement leaders – Joshua Wong and Nathan Law – who were jailed in August, the media reported.

Wong and Law were jailed after the Court of Appeals sentenced them to between six and eight months in prison, controversially upgrading their previous community service sentence for offences related to the 2014 mass pro-democracy street protests, reports CNN.

Both paid bonds worth $6,400. Wong and Law are required to report to the police weekly and cannot leave Hong Kong before their appeal on November 7, authorities said.

A third protest leader – Alex Chow, who is serving a seven-month prison term – did not apply for bail.

Wong and Law are two of the most famous protest leaders to come out of the 2014 protests, which shut down parts of central Hong Kong for more than two months.

In legislative elections last year, Law was elected the city’s youngest ever lawmaker while Wong has been featured in a Netflix documentary about himself and the city’s pro-democracy movement. of the People in Beijing.