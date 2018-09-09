Death sentence verdict in Egypt for 75 Muslim Brotherhood men

Cairo : An Egyptian court on Saturday issued its final verdict upholding the death sentences of 75 Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters, including journalists, for participating in protests following the 2013 ouster of democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi.

The mass trial has been widely condemned by human rights organisations, with Amnesty International calling it a “grotesque parody of justice”, the BBC said.

The case dates back to 2013 when Morsi supporters gathered in Rabaa el Adawiya Square in Cairo’s Nasr City district following his overthrow by the Army in July 2013 due to mass protests against his one-year rule.

The 739 defendants, including members of the Muslim Brotherhood, were arrested and tried for participating in the month-long sit-in in Cairo to protest Morsi’s removal. Earlier this year, Egypt’s Parliament gave military officers immunity for the crackdown and any crimes committed between July 2013 and January 2016.

Those sentenced were accused of security-related offences, including incitement to violence, murder and organising illegal protests.