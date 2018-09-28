Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Jabir Motiwala denied bail again by UK court

London: Chief Magistrate of Westminster Magistrate Court Judge, Emma Arbuthnot denied bail to Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Jabir Motiwala for the second time. His extradition case will be heard on October 19. Pakistan government had, however, supported his bail application calling him a person of good character.

The Pakistani national was arrested by the United Kingdom security agencies from a hotel in London in August on charges of money laundering and trafficking narcotics. He possesses a 10-year UK visa and shares a common financial interest with Dawood’s wife Mahajabeen, his son Moeen Nawaz and his daughters Mahrookh, Mehreen and his sons-in-law, Junaid (the son of former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad) and Aurangzeb.

Motiwala was allegedly involved in investment in Dawood’s businesses, spanning across Pakistan and various other regions covering the Middle East, the UK and Europe, Africa and South-East Asia.