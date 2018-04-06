Daughter of poisoned spy in UK says she is recovering

LONDON : The daughter of a former Russian spy, who was found slumped on a park bench in Salisbury last month alongside her father after being poisoned by a nerve agent, today said she was getting better after her ordeal.

Yulia Skripal, who gained consciousness last week and is still in a hospital, described the whole experience as “disorientating”. The 33-year-old thanked the people of the city in south-west England, who helped her and her father, Sergei Skripal, when they were “incapacitated” as well as the staff of Salisbury District Hospital for their “care and professionalism”.

“I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received,” she said in a statement issued by Scotland Yard on her behalf. “I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you will respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence,” she said. The statement came as the diplomatic row between the UK and Russia continues to escalate. Following the incident, more than two dozen Western allies including Britain, the US and NATO have ordered out over 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity. Britain maintains that the Skripals were poisoned by a deadly Russian-made nerve agent, a charge that is vehemently denied by the Kremlin. Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko today held a lengthy press conference here to reiterate Moscow’s stance that it was not behind the deadly nerve agent attack.”We hear all the stories and the theories about our motivations. We don’t buy it. For us, these kinds of statements are unacceptable,” he said.

Russian state TV airs purported call ‘with poisoned spy’s daughter’

Moscow : Russian state television on Thursday aired what it said was a phone conversation between a relative and Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her father, a former spy. Presenters on Rossiya 1 television’s “60 Minutes” talk show said they had obtained the recording from Yulia’s cousin Viktoria, but added that they could not confirm its authenticity.In the call, a woman introducing herself as Yulia Skripal says she is expecting to be discharged from hospital soon and that her father Sergei is “fine”. “It is Yulia Skripal,” the woman says in Russian at the start of the brief chat, reports AFP.

“Everything is fine (with my father). He is resting now, he is sleeping. Everyone’s health is fine. There is nothing that is irreversible. That’s it, I’ll be discharged soon. Everything is OK,” she adds.