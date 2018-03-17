Daughter-in-law of Trump files for divorce from her husband

New York : US President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has filed for divorce from her husband Donald Trump Jr after 12 years of marriage, according to a media report.

Vanessa Haydon Trump, 40, the wife of President Trump’s oldest son, filed for divorce on Thursday in a Manhattan court, a report in The New York Times said.

It said Vanessa is seeking an uncontested divorce to end her 12-year marriage with the president’s son.

The couple has five children together. Trump Jr, 40, the eldest of five children from President Trump’s three marriages, met Vanessa, a former model, when his father introduced them at a 2003 fashion show. They married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, the family’s club in Florida.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The report added that last month, Vanessa and her mother had to be hospitalised as a precaution after opening an envelope containing a white powdery substance, which was later determined to be cornstarch, police officials said.