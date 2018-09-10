Cyborg roach can save people trapped in debris

Washington : Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have developed a cyborg cockroach powered by a tiny neuro-controller that could be used in search and rescue missions to find people trapped under collapsed buildings.

Researchers have been exploring ways to tether live insects to miniaturised computer hardware so they can manipulate an insect’s movement. Success has been limited and numerous technological challenges continue to exist.

This is due to the tremendous difficulty building robotic systems at such small scale and the challenge interfacing electronic hardware with the insect’s biological nerve tissue to initiate movement.

The neuro-controller micocircuit developed by researchers at the University of Connecticut in the US is part of a tiny electronic ‘backpack’ that can be attached to the insect with its wires connected to the insect’s antennae lobes.

By sending slight electrical charges to neural tissue in either the insect’s left or right antenna lobe, operators can trick the insect into thinking it has detected an obstacle, causing it to move in another direction.

A charge sent to the right antenna makes a roach move left. Likewise, a charge to the left antenna makes it move right. The controller can stimulate an insect’s antennae lobes using four-channel microcircuitry. The system provides real-time feedback of the insect’s neural-muscular response to stimuli.

That level of detail makes it easier to monitor and control movement, a long sought-after advantage in the micro robotic insect community, researchers said. “The use of insects as platforms for small robots has an incredible number of useful applications from search and rescue to national defense,” said Abhishek Dutta, assistant professor at University of Connecticut.

“We believe our microcircuit provides a more sophisticated and reliable control system that brings us one step closer to real world implementation of this technology,” said Evan Faulkner, an undergraduate researcher in the lab. The controller’s value comes in the form of an advanced 9-axis inertial measurement unit inside the device that tracks an insect’s linear and rotational acceleration, identifies its compass heading, and detects the ambient temperature surrounding the creature.