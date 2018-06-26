Current immigration system unfair, Trump calls for quick deportation

Washington : President Donald Trump has called for the quick deportation of illegal immigrants who “invade” the US, lamenting that the current immigration system is “unfair” to those who came legally to America.

Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and came to the US mainly on H-1B work visas, are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven per cent per country quota on allotment of green cards or permanent legal residency.

As a result, the current wait period for Indian skilled immigrants, as per some unofficial estimates, can be as long as 70 years.

“Our immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit – we need people who will help to ‘Make America Great Again’,” Trump said in a tweet.

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents…” Trump said in another tweet. The focus on immigration came after the president last week signed an executive order, keeping some families together after his administration was urged to stop separating children from parents.

Trump’s tweets could be seen as support to thousands of Indians waiting in line for their green card, an overwhelming majority of whom are highly educated professionals.

But because of the country-limit, Indians in many cases have to wait for more than a decade to get legal permanent residency.