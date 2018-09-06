Free Press Journal
Home / World / Curb terror grps operating from Pak: Imran told

Curb terror grps operating from Pak: Imran told

— By Agencies | Sep 06, 2018 12:17 am
This handout picture released by Pakistan's Press Information Department (PID) on September 5, 2018, shows Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (R) shaking hands with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his arrival at the Foreign Ministary in Islamabad. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Islamabad on September 5 to meet new Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he was hoping to "reset the relationship" with Pakistan that has worsened in recent months. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Press Information Department (PID)" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - / AFP / PID / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Press Information Department (PID)" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS -

Islamabad : US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and pressed him “to do more” to rein in the terror groups operating from the country’s soil, days after the Trump administration cancelled $300 million in military aid to Islamabad.

Pompeo, the former CIA chief who was on his first visit to Pakistan as the top American diplomat, told Khan he was “pleased” with his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier in the day.

But at the same time, Pompeo asked Khan “to do more” at the meeting, also attended by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Qureshi, Geo TV reported, citing sources.


This was the US’s first high-level talks with Pakistan since the new government of PM Khan assumed office after the July 25 elections and comes days after the US cancelled $300 million in military aid to Islamabad for not doing enough against terror groups active on its soil.

“In #Pakistan with my colleague & friend CJCS Gen Joe Dunford. Today we met with PM @ImranKhanPTI & FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss our diplomatic & military to military relationship” Pompeo tweeted.

Later, Foreign Minister Qureshi told reporters that the Pakistani perspective was presented responsibly to the US delegation.

