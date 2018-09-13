Culture, nation more important in globalised world: RSS leader

Washington : The relevance of culture and nation is getting more and more important in a globalised world, a top RSS leader has said, emphasising that the key factor for a real globalisation to take place is the universal consciousness of tolerance, mutual respect and acceptance.

RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told a Washington audience India’s contribution to globalisation had been through Vedanta. “Culture and nation and their relevance even in a globalised world are more and they are getting more and more important,” Hosabale said in a major policy speech on “Role of Culture and Nation in a Globalised World – An Indian Perspective”.

“For a real globalisation to take place this universal consciousness – tolerance, respect and acceptance on the basis of strong human cultural values – (is the key)…If these things are underlined and strengthened then economic globalisation will not be a threat. Otherwise such globalisation will destroy all that is achieved for human kind since times immemorial,” Hosabale said.

He said when globalisation was introduced in the fields of economy and communication technology, the perception or the anticipation was that a globalised world will diffuse the strength of culture and relevance of nations. “Contrary to this perception, the relevance of nations and the strength of culture are there to see and experience for all,” the RSS leader said at event organised by the US-based India-centric think tank, Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies(FFIDS).

The event was chaired by Walter Anderson, Senior Adjunct Professor of South Asia Studies at Johns Hopkins. Noting a certain degree of uniformity and hominisation has taken place, Hosabale said the challenge of globalisation was its propensity towards hominisation, bringing about artificial unity through uniformity.

Aspects of globalisation like the interconnectedness and communication technologies have helped in creating an awareness of the original culture, he said.

Hosbale said while the dominant nations had indulged in cultural hegemony in globalisation, India was different. He said while exchange of ideas and commodities, hybridisation of both had gone on for centuries, India’s cultural footprint in Southeast Asia was an example where “we did not enter through coercion.