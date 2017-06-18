Cuba calls US policy ‘archaic’

Havana : The Cuban government has rejected the newly-announced US policy towards the country and said that any attempt to change the political system on the island would be “destined to fail”.

The Cuban media called Trump’s new foreign policy on Cuba “regrettable” and “archaic”. The Cuban News Agency said Trump took “a step backward” in ties with Cuba, by adopting a “unilateral” and “interventionist” stance.

Cuban President Raul Castro, responding to Trump’s announcement, said: “Any strategy aimed at changing the political, economic and social system in Cuba, whether it seeks to achieve it through pressures and impositions, or by employing subtle methods, will be doomed to failure.”

While Castro acknowledged that changes in Cuba were necessary, pointing to the ongoing process of modernising and developing the island’s economic and socialist model, he insisted that Cuba would decide its own fate independent of foreign influence.

“We will assume any risk and remain firm and secure in building a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable nation,” Castro said in a statement.

The statement added that Trump had been “poorly advised” to favour the political interests of an “extremist minority” of Cuban-Americans living in Florida, who, because of “petty motivations, will not give up on their ambition of punishing Cuba.”

The Cuban statement said that Trump “justified that policy with alleged concerns over the human rights situation in Cuba and the need to rigorously apply” the trade embargo and blockade against the island, which Obama had relaxed.”

It further said that “once again US government is resorting to the coercive measures of the past.”