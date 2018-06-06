Crocodile kills Ethiopian pastor during baptism ceremony in Lake Abaya

A Protestant pastor has been killed by a crocodile during a baptism ceremony in an Ethiopian lake, according to BBC report. Eighty people were gathered at Lake Abaya while Docho Eshetem, the Protestant clergyman, conducted a mass baptism in the shallow water.

“He baptised the first person and he passed on to another one,” a local resident told the BBC.

“All of a sudden, a crocodile jumped out of the lake and grabbed the pastor.”

The London Telegraph earlier reported that Lake Abaya has lately experienced a shortage of fish, and the crocodiles have become aggressive towards humans, who have little chance to see them in the lake’s murky red waters.

Lake Abaya is well known for having a large crocodile population. The Lonely Planet warns the crocodiles can be aggressive towards people and animals because the lake has few fish. As per the reports, it was a Nile crocodile that killed the pastor, as the species is thought to be responsible for more than 300 attacks on humans every year in Africa.